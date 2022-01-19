David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $11,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CPSI traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 87,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,305. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $411.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 80,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

