Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Cut by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,402 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.92% of Datadog worth $403,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 210.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.86 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,958,657 shares of company stock worth $342,589,560. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.84.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.