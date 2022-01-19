CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the December 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 65,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $849.16 million, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 2.15.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth $123,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 70,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.