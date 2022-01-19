Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 787,600 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,204,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787,600 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 1.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of BCE worth $260,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. 11,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,599. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $53.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

