Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 66,700 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.17% of Pan American Silver worth $57,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 291,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 160,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 64,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

