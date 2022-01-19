Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $107.64 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 426,380 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.65% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $107,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,633,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,482. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $62.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

