Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 119.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,082,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,316,129 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $64,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

TAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.