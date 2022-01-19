Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.21.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.