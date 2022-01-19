Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Get Comerica alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CMA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.