Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,642,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,019 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $185,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.03.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,195 shares of company stock worth $97,996,255. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

