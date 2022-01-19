CI Investments Inc. Has $45.82 Million Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Hess Midstream worth $45,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Hess Midstream by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.