CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of IQVIA worth $63,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $242.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

