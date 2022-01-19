CI Investments Inc. Buys 71,784 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,784 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $58,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 63,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

