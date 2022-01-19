CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $37,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,102,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,587,000 after buying an additional 148,585 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,238,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,698,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

