Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.86

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 13382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

