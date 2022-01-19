Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Gap Up to $42.02

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.02, but opened at $45.05. Central Securities shares last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 3,294 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

