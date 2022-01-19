Capital One Financial Corp Sells 1,751 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 133.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,522. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00.

