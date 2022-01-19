Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 490,888 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 96.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 105,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 1,963,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76.

