Capital One Financial Corp Purchases 461 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,419,798 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55.

