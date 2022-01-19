Capital One Financial Corp Has $867,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.63. 62,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.