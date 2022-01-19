Capital One Financial Corp Has $750,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.47. 2,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.