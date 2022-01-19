Capital One Financial Corp Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,299,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.32. 76,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,927. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

