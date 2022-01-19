Capital One Financial Corp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,419,798 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55.

