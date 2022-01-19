Capital One Financial Corp Buys 566 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. 46,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

