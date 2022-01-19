Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

CPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.09) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.96) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LON CPI traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 36.51 ($0.50). 3,542,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,577. The stock has a market capitalization of £614.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 31.85 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.26.

In related news, insider Ian Powell acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($33,428.84). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 71,194 shares of company stock worth $2,501,324.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

