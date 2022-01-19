Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,030,370 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $501,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 31,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.83. 41,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.