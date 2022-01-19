Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $92,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

