Bsr Reit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The business had revenue of C$39.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.