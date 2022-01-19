Brokerages Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Target Price at $129.51

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.26. 211,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $146,438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after buying an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after buying an additional 845,080 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

