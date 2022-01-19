Brokerages Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 18,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veracyte by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veracyte by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after purchasing an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

