Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target at $5.58

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TrueCar by 473.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 1,854,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 109.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 433,404 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.