Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $55.50

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.07. 1,309,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,837. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. DLocal has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 258,744 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

