Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) PT at €91.23

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.23 ($103.67).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BNR stock traded down €1.44 ($1.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €77.92 ($88.55). The company had a trading volume of 343,483 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.54. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

