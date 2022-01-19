Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) PT at €91.23

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.23 ($103.67).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BNR stock traded down €1.44 ($1.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €77.92 ($88.55). The company had a trading volume of 343,483 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €81.54. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

