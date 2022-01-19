Brokerages Set Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Target Price at $28.75

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,004. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.