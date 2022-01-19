Brokerages Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. First Midwest Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

FMBI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMBI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. 21,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

