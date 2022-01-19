Brixmor Property Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,365% compared to the typical volume of 145 call options.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 113.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 159,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,124. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

