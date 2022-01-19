Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Borqs Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 3,640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 670,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Shares of BRQS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,311. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.