Bokf Na Buys New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.77. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

