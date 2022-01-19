BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.54

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 1704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

