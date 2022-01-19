Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Approximately 31.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 16,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,857. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the third quarter worth $485,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bit Digital by 48.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at $2,961,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 65.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

