Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.94. 2,161,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.39.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

