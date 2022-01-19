Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 28,198 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $19.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $762.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. The business had revenue of $117.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

