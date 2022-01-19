Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $40.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $40,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,858,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after purchasing an additional 214,007 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,212,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

