Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 140,005 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,005 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $28,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,175,000 after acquiring an additional 346,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

