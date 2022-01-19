Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 327,852 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,852 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

GLW stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

