Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 26,966 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.