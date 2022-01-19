B. Riley Trims Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Target Price to $4.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price target reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,550. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

