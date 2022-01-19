Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.14. 554,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,726. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $301.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 86,953 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

