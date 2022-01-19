AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,576,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,015 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $150,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.