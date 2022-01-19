ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

ASML stock traded down $16.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $698.82. 1,591,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $789.28 and its 200-day moving average is $788.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ASML will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

